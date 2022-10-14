SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Purchases A$277,500.00 in Stock

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Rating) insider Philip Bowman bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$277,500.00 ($194,055.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. SKY Network Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sports and entertainment media services and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

