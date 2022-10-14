Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Price Performance

ETR:SIX2 traded up €1.60 ($1.63) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €84.15 ($85.87). 29,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €111.58. Sixt has a 12 month low of €79.90 ($81.53) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.