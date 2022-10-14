Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,336,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,119,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

