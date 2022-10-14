SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 76.8% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $93.92 million and approximately $81.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 76.8% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,374.76 or 0.99959510 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002780 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 133.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00038892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005124 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,841,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,229,812 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,202,841,332.2830179 with 1,116,229,811.6350496 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.09519755 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $36,901,372.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.