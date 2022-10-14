SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.0908 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 92.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $101.31 million and $44.59 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,388.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002891 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00057283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005092 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,841,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,229,812 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,202,841,332.2830179 with 1,108,229,711.6350496 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.08939199 USD and is up 111.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $27,939,071.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

