Single Point Partners LLC Has $583,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $174.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

