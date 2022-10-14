Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of SPXCF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 39,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.46.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
