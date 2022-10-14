Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of SPXCF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 39,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

