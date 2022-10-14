Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

SLP opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $978.40 million, a P/E ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,060. Insiders own 23.08% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

