Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.
Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
