Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,604,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $16,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

