Simmons Bank Sells 1,623 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.10. 78,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

