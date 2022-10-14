Simmons Bank Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,322,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

