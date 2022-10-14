Simmons Bank Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.34 on Friday, reaching $185.51. 53,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

