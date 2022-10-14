Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Shares Up 0.2%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 7,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 134,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC increased its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 593,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 314,734 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,328,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

