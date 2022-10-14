Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance
SIMO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.61. 1,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.