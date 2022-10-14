Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

SIMO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.61. 1,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

