Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Lowered to $53.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Silgan Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SLGN opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Silgan

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Silgan by 110.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Silgan by 439.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $74,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

