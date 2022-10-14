Short Interest in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Declines By 33.7%

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 412,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upland Software news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $187,745.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,540.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 173.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 847,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 537,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 517,293 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 521.4% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 132.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 306,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 264,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.80. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

