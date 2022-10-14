Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Declines By 95.8%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Toray Industries stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toray Industries Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRYIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

