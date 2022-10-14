Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Rises By 191.3%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the September 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,862,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Todos Medical Price Performance
Todos Medical stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.02. Todos Medical has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.64.
Todos Medical Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Todos Medical (TOMDF)
