Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Drops By 75.0%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shizuoka Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHZUY remained flat at $60.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $82.95.
About Shizuoka Bank
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shizuoka Bank (SHZUY)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.