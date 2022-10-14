Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Drops By 75.0%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shizuoka Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZUY remained flat at $60.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

About Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions. The company is also involved in the lease transactions centered on finance leases.

