Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Declines By 34.7%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Flowr Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 2,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Flowr has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get Flowr alerts:

About Flowr

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried flowers and pre-rolls. It also has operations in Canada, Portugal, and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.