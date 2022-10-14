Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Increases By 41,400.0%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 41,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thales from €145.00 ($147.96) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale cut Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of Thales stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,557. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.