Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Declines By 32.6%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,200 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 856,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Sunday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.42.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 90.33% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SuperCom

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.