Short Interest in Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Increases By 108.3%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Stem Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of STMH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 135,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,234. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
Stem Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STMH)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.