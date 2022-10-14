Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Declines By 75.2%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,150.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of SSE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 211,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SSE has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

SSE Increases Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.7153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.