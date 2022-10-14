Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Decreases By 32.9%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SOHO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.64. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

SOHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

