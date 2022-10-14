Short Interest in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Drops By 37.5%

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. 7,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 48,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 560,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,224 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.