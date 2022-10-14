Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Drops By 39.0%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NXP opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 585,588 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $211,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

