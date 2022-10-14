Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Drops By 66.0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 74,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NVG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 714,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,629. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

