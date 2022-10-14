Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Decreases By 80.9%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 95,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.83.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

