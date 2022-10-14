Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Decreases By 80.9%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 95,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MURGY)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.