Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Decreases By 80.9%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 95,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.83.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.