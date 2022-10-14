Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Increases By 690.0%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 690.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 164,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 550,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

