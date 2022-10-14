Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Declines By 72.2%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
MGYOY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.58.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.