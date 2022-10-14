Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Declines By 36.4%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MDJM Stock Performance
Shares of MDJH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. 742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.
