Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Declines By 36.4%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MDJM Stock Performance

Shares of MDJH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. 742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

