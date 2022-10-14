Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rises By 25,450.0%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 25,450.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

MAKSY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 28,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,057. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAKSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

