Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Decreases By 69.4%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 792,400 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 2,586,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Karora Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

KRRGF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 122,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,468. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

