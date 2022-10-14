Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Drops By 37.6%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 529,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.2 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRUFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

