Short Interest in HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Rises By 53.2%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,735,300 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 10,272,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,470.6 days.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance

HKCVF stock remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Friday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

