Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Expands By 55.8%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 776,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

CONX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CONX remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,889. CONX has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CONX by 90.0% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONX by 169.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 397,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CONX by 259.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 933,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 673,910 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in CONX by 104.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CONX by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

