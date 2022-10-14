Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Grows By 1,100.0%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.62 per share, with a total value of $69,152.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,346 shares in the company, valued at $485,240.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,312 shares of company stock valued at $756,437.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $28.12 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

