Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Increases By 568.4%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 568.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

DCF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 36,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,022. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

