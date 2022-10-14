Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Declines By 80.5%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the September 15th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BLRX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
