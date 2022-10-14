Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Declines By 80.5%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the September 15th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLRX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. 282,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.93.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

