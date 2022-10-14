Short Interest in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Decreases By 35.7%

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

BRD remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,429. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Get Beard Energy Transition Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beard Energy Transition Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.