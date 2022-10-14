Short Interest in Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Increases By 54.9%

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the September 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.8 days.

Azelis Group Price Performance

AZLGF remained flat at 21.13 during trading on Friday. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of 20.89 and a 52 week high of 21.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is 21.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZLGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azelis Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a €22.00 ($22.45) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Azelis Group from €25.00 ($25.51) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

