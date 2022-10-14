Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Expands By 40.8%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avant Brands stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.16. 461,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.16. Avant Brands has a fifty-two week low of 0.13 and a fifty-two week high of 0.44.

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets premium cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

