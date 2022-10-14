Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Expands By 40.8%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
Avant Brands stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.16. 461,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.16. Avant Brands has a fifty-two week low of 0.13 and a fifty-two week high of 0.44.
About Avant Brands
