Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rises By 46.5%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 973,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 664,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology stock traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.05. 141,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,525. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.74.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

