Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Drops By 67.9%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

NASDAQ ARTW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.42.

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Articles

