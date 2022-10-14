Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declines By 52.6%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 564,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
Featured Stories
