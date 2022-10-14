Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Declines By 59.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the September 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.26. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of 0.15 and a 1-year high of 0.50.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
