Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Drops By 35.8%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 105,270 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 405,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 129,066 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 76.93%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

