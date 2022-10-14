Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Expands By 269.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 269.6% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on ANGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $13.35 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.
Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend
About Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American Platinum (ANGPY)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.