Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Expands By 269.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 269.6% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ANGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $13.35 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

About Anglo American Platinum

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.47%.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Further Reading

