Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Decreases By 25.3%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 1,956,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,921.2 days.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Amplifon stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMFPF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amplifon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

